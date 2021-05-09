Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 5.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

