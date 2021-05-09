Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 3.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 61,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

