ParkinGo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $489.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $489.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,921.43 or 1.00523018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00224559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003798 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

