PARSIQ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $193.09 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00066258 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.00647905 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

