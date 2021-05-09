Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

MUB opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

