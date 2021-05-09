Paxos Standard Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $908.81 million and $100.26 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.