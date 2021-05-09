PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $798.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $237,099.74 and approximately $798.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

