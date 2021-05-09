Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. 312,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,709. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
