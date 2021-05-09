Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. 312,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,709. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

