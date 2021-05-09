PayPie Reaches Market Cap of $4.07 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $1,336.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00788198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.80 or 0.09040972 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

