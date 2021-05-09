PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.77. 120,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,798. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

