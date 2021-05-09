PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $78.89 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $78.89 million and approximately $590,267.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001672 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 645,991,938 coins and its circulating supply is 170,795,844 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

