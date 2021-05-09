Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $27.31 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Peercoin has a market cap of $27.31 million and $79,871.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,922,416 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

