Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,104,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

