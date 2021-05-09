Permission Coin (ASK) Market Capitalization Hits $19.08 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00252355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.56 or 0.01188580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.34 or 0.00783649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.72 or 1.00156320 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

