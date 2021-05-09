PGGM Investments Buys 11,697 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 85,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

