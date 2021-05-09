Phala Network Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $159.71 million and $31.52 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00087827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00785831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.08 or 0.08959425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

