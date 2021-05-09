Phala.Network Reaches Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

