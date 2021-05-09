Phantasma Energy Market Capitalization Reaches $2.37 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $16,391.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00251293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.46 or 0.01191326 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00773495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.61 or 0.99716376 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

