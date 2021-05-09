Phantomx (PNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Phantomx has a market cap of $75,694.64 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00701168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.28 or 0.01756815 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

