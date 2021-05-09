Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 176,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

