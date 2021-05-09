Pillar (PLR) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.37 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $21,201.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

