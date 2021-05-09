Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.01. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $673,058 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

