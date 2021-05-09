Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,647 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $847,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.