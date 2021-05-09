Pivot Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $1.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.46 or 0.08989599 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

