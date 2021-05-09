PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.13

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $71.48 million and approximately $995.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,872.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.64 or 0.02455539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.13 or 0.00620197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00069752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

