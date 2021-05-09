Pizza (PIZZA) Hits Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Pizza has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $8,104.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

