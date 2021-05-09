PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Reaches $0.10

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

