Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC.
- PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Crust (CRU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00138720 BTC.
- Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013822 BTC.
- Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.
