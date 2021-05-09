Polkacover Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $609,622.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkacover has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.