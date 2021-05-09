Polkadex Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.37 or 0.00031707 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $36.08 million and $2.35 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

