Polkadot Market Capitalization Reaches $37.62 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $37.62 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $40.17 or 0.00069129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00249745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $696.33 or 0.01198372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.38 or 0.00771652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,892.94 or 0.99633204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,072,056,021 coins and its circulating supply is 936,531,906 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

