Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,297.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $2,297.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $300.02 or 0.00510238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00087827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00785831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.08 or 0.08959425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.