POPCHAIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $689.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $555,908.92 and approximately $689.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.