PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $327,633.54 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.73 or 0.00636735 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,074.94 or 1.00833846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00048780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00225315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,805,750 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars.

