Populous One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.14 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Populous has a market cap of $271.05 million and $9.14 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00008866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

