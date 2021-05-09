Portion Price Reaches $0.0795 on Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 4% against the dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and $325,963.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

