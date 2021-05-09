Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

PBPB stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 635,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

