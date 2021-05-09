PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

