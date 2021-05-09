PressOne (PRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.19 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $12,395.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.82 or 0.00792499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.64 or 0.09195977 BTC.

PressOne is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

