Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

