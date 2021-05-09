Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Profound Medical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

