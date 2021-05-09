Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0514 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $79.41 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,747,322,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,231,784 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.