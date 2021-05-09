Project-X Price Tops $31,803.72 on Major Exchanges (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Project-X coin can currently be purchased for $31,803.72 or 0.54088593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $2,489.09 and approximately $18.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project-X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project-X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project-X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

