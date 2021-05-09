Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $97,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.