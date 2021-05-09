Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $625.42 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $38.02 or 0.00065332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $625.42 million and $58.83 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

