ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. ProximaX has a market cap of $15.55 million and $366,976.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

