Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Prudential Financial worth $221,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 263.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Prudential Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,955.0% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PRU stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

