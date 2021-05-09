Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Prudential stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

