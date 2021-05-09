PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
