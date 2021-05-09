PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

