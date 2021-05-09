pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $288.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $136,764.05 and $288.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $14.49 or 0.00025382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001672 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

